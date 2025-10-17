WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: ‘Nightfall’ returns, starting tonight

It’s a Halloween haunt … and a charity fundraiser. Starting tonight, “Nightfall” is back at 4544 51st Place SW [map]. The crew explains that this year, “We are raising money for Washington’s National Park Fund and non-perishable food donations for West Seattle Food Bank.” Here’s the (spooky, beware) trailer:
Here’s when you can visit:
Dates: 10/17, 10/18, 10/24, 10/25, 10/30, 10/31, 11/1
Times: 5:30-9:30 and open until 10 on 10/31. 5:30-6:30 every night is Little Frights with more light outside, brighter light inside, sounds only, and no jump scares – this is perfect for younger children, timid adults, or first-time haunters.
Tickets: $25 general admission or $20 with non-perishable food donations for up to 6 guests plus fees and taxes. We only accept cards or Apple Pay, no cash.
Important Info: Please check the website for details on parking, as this is in a residential street with limited parking. We are also a home haunt, so please be respectful of our neighbors.
