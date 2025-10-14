WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Lively lights

Our past few showcased Halloween decorations have been relatively simple. Tonight we rev up to all-out! As Halloween approaches, the lively lights start up. The photo and video are from Derick at 37th SW and SW Graham, who declares, “Our light show is up!”

Halloween show runs Sunset to 9 pm. On the 31st it will go until 10 pm.

There are low volume speakers out front that play music. You can also tune in with your car radio via 87.9FM.

I added more lights and new songs. The playlist is currently ~7 minutes long, but I’ll likely add a couple of songs by Halloween.

I made a simple website for information about the show and how to contact me.

SeattleLightShow.com