TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Wednesday ‘Go, M’s!’ edition

6:02 AM: Good morning! It’s Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

The forecast for today is sunny, high in the low 60s. Sunrise will be at 7:28 am; sunset, at 6:20 pm.

(This week’s snow-capped Olympics, photographed by Chris Frankovich)

TRANSIT TODAY

Washington State Ferries – WSF has three-boat service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Kittitas, M/V Cathlamet, and M/V Issaquah. Vessel Watch will show you which boat is where; ferry alerts will update with any changes.

Metro buses – On regular schedule and routes.

Water Taxi – Now on regular West Seattle service, fall/winter schedule, no more later-night service scheduled until spring. (We’re asking if they’re considering changing that plan for the M’s playoff run, though! Speaking of which …)

STADIUM ZONE

Mariners are back home to play Toronto in Game 3 of the best-of-seven American League Championship Series, first pitch shortly after 5 pm.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the view looking west. Also note, maritime-opening info is again available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

