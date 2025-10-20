TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT: Monday info

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, October 20, 2025.

The forecast for today says there’s a chance of rain but it’ll likely be partly sunny, high in the upper 50s. Sunrise will be at 7:36 am; sunset, at 6:11 pm. (We “fall back” one hour in 13 days.)

(Sunday sunset, photographed from Alki by Tony Tschanz)

-SDOT says work on the added 60th/61st/62nd speed bumps between Alki Avenue and Admiral Way could start this week.

-A reader reports work to install a median curb was happening Sunday on Sylvan Way, near the cemetery.

Washington State Ferries – WSF has three boats service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Kittitas, M/V Cathlamet, and M/V Sealth. Vessel Watch will show you which boat is where; ferry alerts will update with any changes.

Metro buses – On regular schedule and routes.

Water Taxi – Now on regular West Seattle service, fall/winter schedule.

–Mariners have to win tonight in Toronto or their season’s over. T-Mobile Park is hosting a watch party for the 5 pm game.

–Seahawks are home with a Monday Night Football game vs. Houston, 7 pm kickoff at Lumen Field.

