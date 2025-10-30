READER REPORT: Crosswalk added at Delridge Way SW and SW Alaska

The photo and report from Delridge Way SW and SW Alaska were sent by Shane:

Wanted to write as I didn’t see it mentioned on the road work today … it looks like the city (finally) put in an official crosswalk by the Delridge Playfield. It’s just paint and a couple signs but it’s still much clearer to cars that this is an official crosswalk now and hopefully is a step toward real pedestrian safety improvements along this road!

(The median was already there, but without crosswalk markings.) Customary reminder – this corner and others were/are crosswalks even without paint.