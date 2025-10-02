West Seattle, Washington

HOLIDAYS: Early-season craft bazaar open to vendors

October 2, 2025 9:00 am
This time yesterday, we noted that Halloween season is here. The winter holidays are right behind that, and one of the earliest local bazaars – at Shorewood Elementary in North Burien – is sending out a call for vendors;

Vendor Applications Open – 2025 Shorewood Craft Bazaar

The Shorewood PTA is thrilled to invite vendors to participate in our upcoming Craft Bazaar on November 8th. This event is such a fun, long standing community event! Interested, please fill out the form here: forms.gle/T22ckFjmWy8ZgjJR9

We’ll be publishing a holiday guide as always, so please send dates/times/locations of whatever holiday events you’re presenting when you’re ready! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

