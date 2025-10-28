Here’s your list of possibilities for our West Seattle Tuesday!

Thanks to Rainer Klett for the harbor-seal (and meal) photo! Here’s our Tuesday list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE PLAYSPACE: Indoor play on a gray day! West Seattle Church of the Nazarene is opening its free community playspace, 9 am-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. (42nd/Juneau)

BUDGET COMMITTEE: As previewed Sunday night, the first briefing on councilmembers’ proposed budget amendments, department by department, starts during this under-way (9:30 am start) meeting – proposals are linked on the agenda.

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: New postcard-writers as well as returnees are welcome at this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE FOOD TRUCK: As previewed here, it’s open to the public, 10:30 am-12:30 pm at the campus clock tower, and today culinary students are serving Bavarian cuisine. (6000 16th SW)

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: Final week! Art is on display all around Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), and you can visit any time during regular hours, which are 12 pm-8 pm today.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon lunch meeting at West Seattle Golf Course. Guest speaker: Cinda Stenger, executive director of Westside Interfaith Network. (4470 35th SW).

CHESS CLUB: All levels welcome! 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.

HOMEWORK HELP: Students can get free drop-in homework help at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 4 pm to 5:45 pm.

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: West Seattle HS girls’ soccer Metro League playoff match vs. Franklin at 4 pm, Walt Hundley Playfield (34th SW and SW Myrtle).

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-8 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

TRACK RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up by 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

CREATE POTTERY: Last 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at closing-soon pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW) – preregister to work on your project(s).

KINDERGARTEN INFORMATION NIGHT: 6:30 pm at Hope Lutheran School (4456 42nd SW), adults only.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: West Seattle’s newest dance classes (WSB sponsor) continue, 7 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW). Our calendar listing has details including how to check if they have space for you. Space allowing, newcomers are welcome, and the first class is free. (WSB sponsor)

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group event at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034 California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has info on registering before you participate.

BINGO: Play free Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four locations for trivia tonight – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub, free, prizes. (2306 California SW).

If you are organizing an event, class, performance, gathering, etc., tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar, from which we draw our daily lists too – just email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!