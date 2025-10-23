Food truck on Puget Ridge! South Seattle College’s ‘pop-up’ sets dates, cuisines for rest of year

Looking for something new and tasty to try? The South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Culinary & Pastry Arts program has just set the dates and cuisines for its Otter Pop-Up food truck, through the end of the year, and you’re invited to visit the campus to give it a try! Here’s the announcement, with dates starting next Tuesday:

As part of their training to become professional chefs and food-industry entrepreneurs, Culinary & Pastry Arts students at South Seattle College get to create a concept for a food truck, craft the menu, and run the show along with fellow students. The menus are often inspired by students’ background and family favorites.

The culinary program has a fully functional “Otter Pop-up” food truck (with recently renovated cooking equipment and a new external design) that students use to run their concepts. The truck was donated by Marination in 2023.

Everyone is welcome to visit South’s main campus in West Seattle to enjoy the food. All sales benefit the program. The truck is always parked in the centrally located Clock Tower Plaza, creating a fun gathering space for students, community members, and employees

Food trucks operate from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm on each date. Here’s the schedule for Fall Quarter 2025:

Oct 28 and 30 – “Long Pigs” (Bavarian)

Nov. 4,5.6 – “Pom Pom Plates” (Japanese)

Nov. 12,13 – “Juntos” (Japanese)

Nov. 18,19,20 – “Toona’i To You” (Polynesian)

Dec. 2,3,4 – “Pastry Playlist” (Pastries)

Dec. 9,10,11 – “Dal Giardino” (Italian)