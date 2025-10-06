FOLLOWUP: SDOT explains new Andover/28th/Yancy bike-lane barriers, and where you’ll see them in West Seattle next

As reported here last night thanks to reader tips and photos, SDOT has just upgraded barriers on the Andover/28th/Yancy bike lane installed three years ago following a major RV-camp sweep. We followed up today as promised to ask if more work is ahead there – as the installation has some gaps – and to ask if any other West Seattle bike lane will get these barriers. Here’s the reply we received from SDOT’s Mariam Ali, accompanied by a photo:

The work you saw along Andover was part of our Better Bike Barriers (BBB) program — installing new wheelstop-style barriers to improve safety and comfort for people biking. Our crews worked over the weekend to minimize weekday traffic impacts, and traffic control was in place. The Andover segment should wrap up within the next couple of days. You can find background and upcoming BBB locations on our public webpage: Better Bike Barriers Program. SW Admiral Way from SW Spokane St to SW Olga St is included as a BBB project in your area, which we’re planning to deliver over the next year.

This is part of what the voter-approved Seattle Transportation Levy‘s $133 million for bicycle safety will cover over eight years. We’ve asked SDOT a followup question about the specific price tag for the barriers.