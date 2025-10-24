FOLLOWUP: Morgan Junction All-Wheels Association says Councilmember Saka will try rolling park money into city budget

When City Councilmembers start proposing budget amendments next week, District 1’s Rob Saka plans to suggest funding for the all-wheels area, aka skate dot, at Morgan Junction Park. That’s according to both skate-dot advocacy coalition MJAWA and a list of likely budget amendments from Councilmember Saka’s office. To cover the $850,000 that Parks now says the skate dot would cost (backstory here), MJAWA spokesperson Matt Johnston says, the idea now is for Saka to propose $700,000 be written into the city budget, which MJAWA then says would unlock an additional $150,000 in Saka Proposed Amendments 10-24-25Parks matching fund money. They’re lining up supporters to speak at the council’s Tuesday (October 28) 9:30 am meeting as well as the November 6 public hearing, and they’re explaining more about what happens next in this post on the MJAWA website.

SIDE NOTE: Here’s the full list of budget amendments Councilmember Saka is considering, also including the Camp Long restoration project; official proposals are due next week, and then go into formal review with eventual council votes on whether to include them in the budget.