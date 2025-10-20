ELECTION 2025: Got your ballot yet? Plus: Here’s why one nearby drop box moved

15 days remain to vote in the general election,Thanks to K for pointing out that King County Elections has moved the White Center ballot drop box, which is now a few blocks closer to West Seattle. Above is our photo of its new location on SW 102nd outside Steve Cox Memorial Park; previously, it was outside the White Center Library. We asked KCE spokesperson Halei Watkins about the reason for the move; she replied, “Due to its popularity! We are so grateful to KCLS and the White Center Library for hosting that location for many years. However, we’ve heard that in busy elections in particular, the parking lot just couldn’t safely accommodate the number of voters looking to use that box. That’s a great problem to have – we needed more space for folks returning their ballot!” Here’s the county map of all drop box locations, including four in West Seattle; they’re open until exactly 8 pm Tuesday, November 4. Meantime, as noted after ballots were mailed last week, KCE says you should get yours by today, so if you don’t, call 206-296-VOTE.