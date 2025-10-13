BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Do Si KBBQ now open on Alki

(Saturday photo sent by Tony Tschanz)

As reported here last Thursday, today is “soft open” day for Do Si KBBQ at 2516 Alki Avenue SW, where Duke’s closed in April. We went in to find out the plan for the coming days – sometimes “soft opens” don’t immediately precede “official” opens. But the staff told us this one does – they’re also expecting to be open tomorrow and beyond. This is an expansion; the original Do Si is in Kent. If you haven’t had KBBQ (Korean barbecue) before, it centers on a tabletop grill where diners cook their own sliced meat – you can order various combinations, including AYCE (all you can eat).

(Posted menu photo sent by Chris Kardish)

For starters, Do Si plans to open 11 am to 9 pm Mondays through Thursdays, until 10 pm Fridays-Saturdays-Sundays, and they told us they prefer reservations but will consider walk-ins.