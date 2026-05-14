Remembering Vernon D. Johnson, 1949-2026

Family and friends will gather privately next month to celebrate the life of Vernon D. Johnson and are sharing this remembrance with the community now:

On a very cold and snowy New Year’s Eve night in 1949, Vernon Dale Johnson was born to Stanley and Georgia (Huntley). Seattle experienced a very frigid winter after his birth; Vern said he “sucked the energy out of the universe” when he was born. Vern’s childhood was filled with scooters, model cars, train sets, motorized go-cart (built by his dad), archery, and trips to Minnesota. His high school years were spent washing dishes at Beach Broiler, cruising in his favorite 1968 silver Dodge Charger, and helping at his dad’s auto shop, Stan’s Service. His indulgent parents and idyllic childhood gave him a reputation for having the “Spoiled Johnson Gene,” which was passed down to his children and grandchildren.

Vern attended E.C. Hughes Elementary, Denny Jr. High, Chief Sealth High (1968) and the UW School of Construction (1972). The “lights were out in Seattle” when Vern graduated college. He spent two years in Albuquerque, NM and Denver, CO honing his construction and engineering skills. He then returned home in 1974 and started a 10-yr career as a structural and rotating equipment engineer with Howard S. Wright Construction working on the Alaska Northern Pipeline. During that time, he married his high school sweetheart Virgie Lowder. Their union gave them the joy of two children of whom he has always been immensely proud. Vern then built his own construction business focusing on new home and apartment construction. With a charismatic personality, honesty, integrity, and a strong work ethic he became very well-known and respected in the trade and in the community. In 1992 Vern and Rebecca began a 34-year romance. They were often found cruising in Vern’s 1998 Chevy pickup, Rebecca in the middle of the bench seat with his arm around her. There they spent decades sharing their secrets and building a lasting love.

The energy was again “sucked out” when he passed 03-22-2026. Vernon will be deeply missed by soul mate Rebecca, sister Lita (Albert), daughter Cami (Todd), son Clayton (Amanda), grandchildren GeorgiaLee (Payton), Michael (Hannah), Rosalee, Adalind, Stanley, great-granddaughter ParkerKay, new great-grand coming this summer, and many cousins and friends.

Rest in peace sweet Viking, till we all meet again.