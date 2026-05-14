West Seattle Art Walk night and much more on your Thursday event list

Leading our list of what’s happening today/tonight: It’s the second Thursday of the month, so it’s West Seattle Art Walk night! Here’s the venue lineup:

To see who’s hosting artist receptions tonight, check out the preview here. Most are 5 pm to 8 pm, but take note that many venues keep their featured art up all month long, so if you can’t go out tonight, you can still see local art other days/nights!

Here are the rest of our highlights for today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more – thanks to everyone who sends events for us to share!):

FREE PLAYSPACE: Church of the Nazarene‘s free drop-in space is open until noon. (42nd SW and SW Juneau)

THURSDAY KAYAK CLUB: 10 am with Alki Kayak Tours at Seacrest (1660 Harbor SW) – details here if you want to set a reminder to join up next week!

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Whether you’re planting or planning – the center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm – north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10:30 am at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW).

TODDLER STORY TIME: 10:30 am at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

SOUND TRANSIT BOARD EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: As previewed here, this committee has a special meeting to consider ST3’s future, including West Seattle light rail. Our preview includes the agenda link, which has viewing/attending/commenting info.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: From newbie to pro, all levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today. (Even if you just want to know so you can go listen!) Often C & P Coffee, we’re told (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

DROP-IN CHESS: For young players, 4 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two Thursday night events at HPCS this week – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Momo’s Kebab.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

HELP HARVEST FOOD: Puget Ridge Edible Park (18th/Brandon) needs volunteers to help harvest fresh food that will be donated to food banks (and you can take some home too). Just be there 5-7 pm!

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 5-8 pm for your tool-borrowing needs. (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center)

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), for wine by the glass or bottle! It’s an Art Walk stop tonight, too.

BIRDS AND BEER: The Falconer is at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) 5:30-7:30 pm – get an up-close look at amazing birds.

WORDS, WRITERS, SOUTHWEST STORIES: Dr. Charles Weller talks about slavery in this month’s online 6 pm presentation – our calendar listing explains how to get the link.

POKEMON LEAGUE: 6 pm Thursdays at Fourth Emerald Games (4517 California SW, upstairs) – bring your own console.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm, starting from Good Society (California SW and SW Lander), you’re welcome to join the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run!

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Or – you can walk! Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fontanelle for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

DUSTY THURSDAYS AT TIM’S: 6-9 pm, The Dusty 45s preceded by Tropical Itch, outdoors, all ages, no cover, donations accepted for the musicians. (16th SW and SW 98th, White Center)

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: From the Metro League schedule for today – postseason baseball game for Chief Sealth International High School plays for the district championship, 7 pm vs. Lindbergh at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center.

TRIVIA AT ADMIRAL PUB: 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

‘EARTH MOTHER’ SPRING CONCERT: 7:30 pm at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds), featuring the church’s choir “and friends.”

TRIVIA AT THE VOID: One of the newest West Seattle trivia nights! 7:30 pm, with prizes, at The Void (5048 California SW).

AT REVELRY ROOM: Tonight’s musical event at Revelry Room (4547 California SW) features Supreme La Rock starting at 8 pm. 21+.

Are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!