BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Do Si KBBQ soft-opens Monday on Alki

Thanks to Tony Tschanz for the photo peeking inside Do Si KBBQ, in the former Duke’s spot at 2516 Alki SW. The pic arrived just as we were writing this update: Six months after the news that KBBQ – famous for its tabletop grills and abundant sides – was coming to the space, Do Si has announced it is soft-opening at 11 am Monday (October 13). Hours once they officially open will be 11 am-9 pm Mondays through Thursdays, 11 am-10 pm Fridays through Sundays. This is an expansion location; they original Do Si (“the place”) is in Kent. (They’ve opened Alki reservations here.)