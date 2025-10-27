ALSO CLOSED: Lazy Dog Crazy Dog, both locations

Thanks to the reader who forwarded the Sunday announcement from Lazy Dog Crazy Dog that it’s closed both its Ballard and West Seattle (9064 Delridge Way SW) locations (though the email only mentions Ballard, the sign on the door today confirms that WS is closed too):

Dear Lazy Dog Customers:

It is with great sadness that we announce the indefinite closure of Lazy Dog Crazy Dog, effective today, Sunday at 6:00 PM.

Over the past two weeks, we have received hundreds of menacing messages and threats of violence directed at our employees and our business. These have come through email, social media, phone calls, and even direct in-person confrontations at our location. Some of these messages have included racial slurs.

The safety of our employees, the dogs in our care, and our customers is paramount — we simply cannot continue to safely offer our services under these conditions.

As a company led and operated by dog lovers, we know how this news impacts daily routines and travel planning, especially as the holidays approach. We sincerely apologize for this disruption, but it is the right decision.

We will deeply miss caring for your dogs and being part of the Ballard community. If you have prepaid credit, please contact us at play@lazydogcrazydog.com, and we will coordinate your refund.