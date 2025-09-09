YOU CAN HELP: Community potluck benefit planned for West Seattle family with twin baby girls fighting cancer

Back in July, we brought you the story of the Carlson family, including twin baby girls in the fight of their very young lives against cancer. This weekend you have another opportunity to help them – here’s the announcement we were asked to share:

Tibbetts United Methodist Church is inviting the greater West Seattle community to help support a local family whose twins, Lucy and Josie, are in the fight for their lives. Both babies have been diagnosed with infant acute lymphoblastic leukemia (an incredibly rare and aggressive cancer for babies of this age) and are currently enduring intense chemotherapy and extended hospital stays. At Tibbetts, we want to respond in hope, with love and action. We will be raising awareness and showing our support for the Carlson Family at a potluck on Sunday, September 14th at 11:30 am at Tibbetts UMC Adams Hall (Corner of 41st and Andover). Please bring a dish to share and join us as we gather for food, fellowship, and to raise funds for the Carlson Family through their GoFundMe. All are welcome.