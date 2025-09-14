WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 22 notes!

(In honor of Colman Pool’s last day of the year, Janelle Otterholt caught a seagull on its tarp)

Good morning – here’s what’s up for your Sunday, featuring some one-time-only experiences, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

‘WE ARE WEST SEATTLE’: West Seattle small businesses band together for a spotlight week, concluding today, explained in our calendar listing.

PANCAKES! All are welcome at Holy Rosary School‘s pancake breakfast, 9 am-12:30 pm. Prices and menu here! (42nd/Genesee)

WESTIES RUN CLUB: This week’s 9 am Sunday Funday run leaves from Top Pot Doughnuts (4709 California SW).

FREE GARDENING CLASS: Learn about “Native Plants for the Fall Garden,” 10 am at West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW; WSB sponsor). Attendees get a discount on purchases today, too.

PAINT PEACE DAY FLAGS: Join West Seattle Indivisible in getting ready for next Sunday’s big International Peace Day gathering – 10 am-1 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: The Sunday games are on hiatus until The Missing Piece reopens in its new Junction location.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Find the market on California between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, now in late-summer produce season (stone fruit, berries, tomatoes, greens, roots), plus lots of baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, prepared foods, condiments, flowers, more.

FREE NIA CLASS: 10:30 am, first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Sanctuary/Studio (3618 SW Alaska)

ALKI KAYAK TOURS’ END-OF-SEASON SALE: Watercraft and gear, both new and used, with deals, demos, and a chance to try before you buy! Details in our calendar listing. 11 am-6 pm at AKT HQ at Seacrest Boathouse (1660 Harbor SW).

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

COMMUNITY POTLUCK FOR CARLSON FAMILY: Their twin baby girls are fighting cancer – we told their story here – and their community is doing what can be done to help. You’re invited to a community potluck at 11:30 am today at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (3940 41st SW) to support the Carlsons.

SECOND-TIME SALE: Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW) has its big sale this weekend, concluding with shopping hours 11:30 am-3 pm today, as previewed here.

WEST SEATTLE RESISTS: Sunday signholding in The Junction (California/Alaska), 11:30 am-1:30 pm.

COLMAN POOL FINALE: The heated salt-water outdoor pool at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open one last time for 2025, noon-7 pm, wrapping up its second of two postseason weekends – see the schedule here.

COMMUNITY VINYL GARAGE SALE: Record-lovers, Tim’s Tavern is the place to be for this hosted sale noon-4 pm today. (16th SW/SW 98th, White Center)

IMAGINE ECONOMIES OF GIFT, GRACE, AND ENOUGH: Talk about two books that can help you envision just that, 12:30 pm with Admiral Church at SJB. (3050 California SW)

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: Kick back and enjoy your Sunday afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

COMMUNITY VOCAL TONING: Our calendar listing explains what you’re invited to do at Alki Arts (6030 California SW), 2:30-3:30 pm.

CHORAL CONCERT: The Evergreen Ensemble returns to West Seattle today, and “Where You Belong” is their fall concert’s theme, 3 pm at Holy Rosary Church (42nd SW/SW Genesee).

WEST SEATTLE INDIVISIBLE MONTHLY MEETING: 3:30 pm at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon) – agenda highlights are on the group’s newly redesigned website.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm, Sunday night music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

