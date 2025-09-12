WEEKEND PREVIEW: One-of-a-kind items at Fauntleroy Church’s Second-Time Sale on Saturday and Sunday

Fauntleroy Church invites you to shop all weekend! Here’s a preview:

The doors will open at 9:00 am tomorrow on another huge Second-Time Sale at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California Ave. SW). Members and friends of the congregation have been donating quality items for these annual sales since 1992 and this year is no exception. Expect to find bargain prices on housewares, jewelry, books, furniture, toys, linens – you name it and you’ll likely find it in the sale. Hours: Saturday 9:00 am-4:00 pm and Sunday 11:30 am-3:00 pm. Cash, check, or Venmo welcome. Here are a few exceptional things in the sale:

1920s leather-topped desk

Vintage hand-crocheted queen/king bedspread

Antique Italian wine cart with inlay

Bevy of Pop! figures and mountain of new cookware