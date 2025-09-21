WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 18 notes!

Good morning – here’s what’s up for your Sunday, featuring some one-time-only experiences, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

ORCA HALF: This big running event, starting at Lincoln Park and ending at Don Armeni Boat Ramp, is spread across two days this year, and today is Day 2. No road closures, but be watchful of runners. Participants start in waves beginning at 7:30 am; course map and other information can be found on the Orca Half website.

GARAGE/YARD SALES: Check for listings in the WSB Community Forums. (If you have a sale to add, but don’t have a WSB Forums login, go to westseattleblog/log-in – thanks!)

INTERNATIONAL PEACE DAY ‘HUMAN BANNER’ As previewed here again last night, West Seattle Indivisible invites everyone 14+ to join in forming a “human banner” on the waterfront in the 2100 block of Harbor Avenue SW, where the gate opens at 8:30, with music, speakers, food trucks promised, and aerial photography once everyone’s in place. Rain or shine.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: This week’s 9 am Sunday Funday run leaves from Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW).

(Photo sent by Eddie – West Seattle Art Tour stop #2, with five artists!)

WEST SEATTLE ART TOUR, DAY 2: This free, self-guided tour of local artists’ studios features 14 sites from North Admiral to Arbor Heights to Highland Park, and more than 30 artists, open 10 am-5 pm again today. Here’s the guide to who you’ll find at each site and what kind of art; here’s the printable map; here’s the interactive map; here’s our Day 1 coverage.

ANTIQUE MALL OF WEST SEATTLE SALE: 10 am to 5 pm today, third day of four-day sale. (4516 California SW)

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: The Sunday games are on hiatus until The Missing Piece reopens in its new Junction location.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Find the market on California between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, now in end-of-summer produce season (stone fruit, berries, tomatoes, peppers, greens, roots), plus lots of baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, prepared foods, condiments, flowers, more.

CELEBRATE FLCWS MUSICAL TRANSITIONS: First Lutheran Church of West Seattle (4105 California SW) welcomes all on this special day:

On Sunday, September 21st, The West Seattle community is invited to celebrate musical transitions at First Lutheran Church of West Seattle. Luncheon is being served after the 10:30 a.m. morning service, to introduce Dana Robinson as our new Organist and Choirmaster, and honor Deacon Emeritus Dean Hard as our retiring Choirmaster.

‘SUN DAY’ AT WSUU: 10:30 am, mark Sun Day by watchimg the recently recorded stream of Bill McKibben’s Town Hall talk on his new book “Here Comes the Sun” and talk about it, at Westside Unitarian Universalist Congregation. (7141 California SW)

FREE NIA CLASS: 10:30 am, first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Sanctuary/Studio (3618 SW Alaska)

‘WILD MOON’ BOOK LAUNCH: 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW), local author Andie Powers launches her new nonfiction picture book, “Wild Moon: How the Lunar Phases Light Up Our World.”

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESISTS: Sunday signholding in The Junction (California/Alaska), 11:30 am-1:30 pm.

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: Kick back and enjoy your Sunday afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

COMMUNITY NOTARY DAY: Need something notorized? Bring it to West Seattle (Admiral) Library 3-5 pm today. (2306 42nd SW)

HARP MUSIC AT C & P: Greensleeves harp and Irish flute student showcase at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), no cover, all ages.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm, Sunday night music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that we could feature on the WSB community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!