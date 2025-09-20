HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Art Tour 2025, first of two days!

Look for banners like that one marking the 14 stops on this year’s free, self-guided West Seattle Art Tour, on until 5 pm today and again 10 am-5 pm tomorrow. Each stop has multiple artists, usually including the host whose studio/workspace is on the map. Our first stop today was the southernmost site, #4, where you’ll find printmaker Diane Kappa (WSB sponsor):

In her backyard studio, she showed us and other visitors a linoleum print she’s working on – she explained that it’s painstaking, but she puts on her headphones, turns on her music, and gets lost in her work.

(As noted here, Diane teaches classes too, so when you visit during the Art Tour, you can talk with her about those!)

She’s hosting three other artists at her Arbor Heights studio/backyard as part of the Art Tour, including another. printmaker, Sahily Anais Perez McMillan:

Sahily is also a printmaker, with subjects including birds, like this Spotted Towhee:

She told us she’s a bird advocate and has volunteered with Birds Connect Seattle, so they’re more than just subjects! Also at this site in Arbor Heights (see the map for the address) are artists Tanya Knannlein and Shelly Sazama, who both work in textiles. In addition to the clickable map we’ve linked to (which includes artists’ websites and short descriptions of their work), there’s a printable map on the Art Tour website too. We’re headed to the north end next and will add more Art Tour sights later.