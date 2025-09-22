WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation at 27th/Cambridge

(Added: Photo by Tim Durkan)

3:15 PM: SPD and SFD are at the scene of a shooting in the 9400 block of 27th SW, just north of Roxbury. They’re searching for a suspect, though we haven’t heard a description yet, and one person is reported injured, being taken to Harborview Medical Center. Officers have reported that the casings they’ve found at the scene “are from a long gun.”

3:20 PM: The shooter is believed to have left the scene in a black Mercedes last seen headed east on Roxbury.

3:37 PM: No word yet on the condition of the victim. Added a photo above – note the multitude of casing markers in the shadows on the ground.