WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation at 27th/Cambridge

September 22, 2025 3:15 pm
|      8 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

(Added: Photo by Tim Durkan)

3:15 PM: SPD and SFD are at the scene of a shooting in the 9400 block of 27th SW, just north of Roxbury. They’re searching for a suspect, though we haven’t heard a description yet, and one person is reported injured, being taken to Harborview Medical Center. Officers have reported that the casings they’ve found at the scene “are from a long gun.”

3:20 PM: The shooter is believed to have left the scene in a black Mercedes last seen headed east on Roxbury.

3:37 PM: No word yet on the condition of the victim. Added a photo above – note the multitude of casing markers in the shadows on the ground.

8 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation at 27th/Cambridge"

  • David September 22, 2025 (3:18 pm)
    Was driving by on Roxbury right when it happened. At least 10 rounds went off all in succession. It was just about a block north of Safeway. 

  • WestSeattleUpdate September 22, 2025 (3:20 pm)
    Live one street away. Was for sure some serious firepower 

  • AH Neighbor September 22, 2025 (3:21 pm)
    I heard that.  I thought someone was hammering super loud.  

  • L September 22, 2025 (3:28 pm)
    I heard about 20 very loud gunshots and I’m a block away. It’s so sad to see what this neighborhood has become. I pray the man is ok. 

  • Chris P. September 22, 2025 (3:29 pm)
    Took me several seconds to consider whether or not the sounds I heard were shots. I lost count after 6, maybe 8-10? And after a few more seconds I heard what I assumed to be returned fire, maybe 4-6 shots…? (too panicked in the moment and too much chaos in my own day personally to be paying close enough attention). I’m about three blocks away diagonally (SE). Hope the victim survives and no other unrelated casualties… Folks on that block must be super freaked out. 

  • Rhonda September 22, 2025 (3:33 pm)
    We all heard the shots from inside Safeway. It sounded like someone banging on the dairy section wall so we didn’t recognize it as gunshots. When we went outside people in the parking lot were talking about the shooting and SPD/SFD were on scene.

  • Becs September 22, 2025 (3:37 pm)
    I heard about 5-6 rounds at 2:57pm when I turned on 26th ave sw from Roxbury. 

  • Thomas Dill September 22, 2025 (3:44 pm)
    All hours of the night, druggies are going into the blue apartment complex to buy drugs.It’s become a drug den and the violence has followed.SPD needs to clear out these drug dealers ASAP!

