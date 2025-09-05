WEEKEND PREVIEW: Why you might hear screaming from Lincoln Park on Sunday night

Maybe the most unusual event in our calendar this weekend: Scream Club Seattle. We didn’t get direct notice of this but happened onto it while searching online to be sure we weren’t missing anything major at West Seattle’s biggest parks (sometimes we don’t get word of Lincoln Park or Alki Beach events organized by non-West Seattleites). At 7 pm (corrected) Sunday, at Lincoln Park picnic shelter 4, this new monthly gathering will get together for a cathartic scream. From the RSVP page:

Scream Club™ is a safe, non-judgmental gathering for mental health, connection, and emotional release. We live in a world that tells us to stay quiet, hold it together, and pretend we’re fine, while stress, anger, grief, and even unspoken joy build up inside. Screaming is a release, a reset for the mind and body, and when we do it together, something shifts. You realize you’re not the only one carrying heavy things, and you don’t have to carry them alone. What to Expect: A warm, welcoming space

Setting an intention together

A collective scream

A simple closing to ground before heading out What to Bring: Weather-appropriate clothing

Water bottle

(Optional) Journal How to Join: Free and open to all. RSVP & come as you are.

The RSVP page says they’re planning to do this on first Sundays every month.