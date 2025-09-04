TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Thursday info

6:01 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Thursday, September 3, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Today’s forecast is for sun, high in the upper 70s. Today’s sunrise will be at 6:32 am; sunset will be at 7:42 pm.

BACK TO SCHOOL

All schools are now back in session.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – On regular schedule and routes today.

Washington State Ferries – WSF has three-boat service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Kittitas, M/V Issaquah, and M/V Sealth. Vessel Watch will show you which boat is where.

Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service; summer schedule, with later runs on Friday and Saturday nights.

TUNNEL ALERT

The Highway 99 tunnel will close overnight late Friday/early Saturday – here’s the WSDOT alert:

From 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5 to 6 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, maintenance crews will close both directions of the State Route 99 tunnel in Seattle between S Atlantic Street and Roy Street for tunnel maintenance. The Royal Brougham to northbound SR 99 and 6th Street to southbound SR 99 ramps will close at 9 p.m.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the view looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!