TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Back-to-school Wednesday

6:00 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Wednesday, September 3, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Today’s forecast is for sun, high in the low 80s. Today’s sunrise will be at 6:29 am; sunset will be at 7:46 pm.

REOPENED

-One last reminder – Admiral Way Bridge work is mostly done, so Fairmount Avenue beneath the bridge has reopened after 13 months.

BACK TO SCHOOL

Almost everyone who’s not back already will be back today, including Seattle Public Schools. That means School Street restrictions are back in effect near some schools (note that Madison MS has painted curb bulbs too); the new speed cam near West Seattle High School is not expected to be activated until later this month, but pre-existing cameras will be operating.

TRANSIT TODAY

Fare changes – One last reminder, Metro and Water Taxi fare changes took effect Monday (mostly increases); here’s what to know.

Metro buses – On regular schedule and routes today.

Washington State Ferries – WSF has three-boat service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Kittitas, M/V Issaquah, and M/V Sealth. Vessel Watch will show you which boat is where.

Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service; summer schedule, with later runs on Friday and Saturday nights.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the view looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!