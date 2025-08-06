TRANSIT: Most Water Taxi, Metro bus fares rising; West Seattle service not changing

(File photo)

Metro has announced both its next “service change” plan for buses and a round of fare changes for bus and Water Taxi service – almost all increases. Here’s how West Seattle service will be affected:

AUGUST 30 SERVICE CHANGE: Metro’s twice-yearly list of changes to various routes is out, and this time, no West Seattle routes are on the list – no service additions or subtractions in this area.

BUS AND WATER-TAXI FARE CHANGES, MOSTLY INCREASES: Two days later, on Monday, September 1, fare changes kick in for Metro bus and Water Taxi service. You can see the full table here. Key changes:

Full fares

*Metro bus/Flex adult fares rise 25 cents to $3

*West Seattle Water Taxi adult fares rise 50 cents to $6.25

ORCA fares

*West Seattle Water Taxi, up 25 cents to $5.25

*West Seattle Water Taxi ORCA LIFT, down $2.75 to $1

Metro notes that the 25-cent increase in full adult bus fares will be the first one since it established flat fares in 2018.

P.S. In case you’re wondering, October 10 is the end of this year’s “summer schedule” for the West Seattle Water Taxi, which means regular Friday and Saturday later-night service will end then, until spring.