TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT: Friday + weekend info

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, September 26, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Mostly sunny and upper 60s today. Sunrise will be at 7:02 am; sunset, at 6:58 pm.

ROAD WORK & NEW ALL-WAY STOP

-Another reminder that Oregon/44th is now an all-way stop (we’re waiting for info from SDOT on why; a comment discussion revealed a community petition drive).

–59th SW in Alki is closed for at least two more weeks by the school-construction zone.

-“Natural drainage” construction closing the east end of Sylvan Way is under way.

-Regionally, WSDOT is warning about four big projects this weekend.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – On regular schedule and routes today.

Washington State Ferries – WSF has three-boat service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Kittitas, M/V Issaquah, and M/V Sealth. Vessel Watch will show you which boat is where.

Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service; summer/early fall schedule, with later runs on Friday and Saturday nights through October 10.

STADIUM ZONE

The division-champion Mariners‘ final regular-season homestand continues, with an 6:40 pm game vs. the Dodgers.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the view looking west. Also note, opening info is again available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!