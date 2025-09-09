‘Our Voice, Our Strength’: South Park’s annual Fiestas Patrias parade on for Saturday

(WSB photo from 2024 South Park Fiestas Patrias parade)
In case you wondered, this year’s Fiestas Patrias celebration – presented by Sea Mar – is on this weekend, beginning with Saturday’s annual parade in South Park celebrating Latin American heritage and culture. This year’s theme is “Our Voice, Our Strength“; State Supreme Court Justice Steven C. González is the Grand Marshal this year. Dozens of entries, from folkloric dancers to horseback riders, will head eastbound on South Henderson to 14th Avenue South at 10 am Saturday (September 13), then heading north on 14th to South Cloverdale, and turning westbound. It’s a relatively short – 45 minutes last year (WSB coverage here) – but spirited parade. Sea Mar also presents a Fiestas Patrias event all weekend at Seattle Center (see the program and schedule here).
