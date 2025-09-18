UPDATE: Seattle Fire ‘full response’ for 20th/Henderson

10:03 PM: Seattle Fire has a “full response” headed to a possible fire in a “commercial building” at 20th/Henderson. Updates to come.

10:07 PM: First unit arriving at the scene says it appears to be an exterior fire, possibly originating in a vehicle. But another firefighter just told dispatch they need to check inside because it might have spread.

10:12 PM: Firefighters report “smoke in the hallway” on first floor. Adding reader photo; we have a crew on the way. … According to the address SFD crews just gave, it’s a residential building.