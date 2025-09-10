PREVIEW: Three reasons to check out September’s West Seattle Art Walk tomorrow

Tomorrow brings September’s West Seattle Art Walk – last one of summer! – featuring these venues for art and/or food and drink specials:

Three highlights:

*The Art of Music brings four mini-concerts. 6-7:45 pm:

Trevor Ras @ Welcome Road Winery [WSB sponsor] in the greater Admiral District Katydids @ Verity Credit Union in The Junction Taryn Hadfield @ Darby Winery in The Junction Bob Antolin/Chet Corpt Duo @ Alki Arts in Morgan Junction

Preview the performers and their music by going here.

*The West Seattle Art Tour preview, at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), 5-9 pm

*Alki is abuzz with art this month, with receptions at West Seattle Arcade, Gary’s Place, and the Log House Museum – details are all here (along with other venues around the peninsula hosting receptions Thursday night)!

(WSB is a community co-sponsor of the West Seattle Art Walk)