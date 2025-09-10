PREVIEW: Three reasons to check out September’s West Seattle Art Walk tomorrow

Tomorrow brings September’s West Seattle Art Walk – last one of summer! – featuring these venues for art and/or food and drink specials:
Three highlights:
*The Art of Music brings four mini-concerts. 6-7:45 pm:
Trevor Ras @ Welcome Road Winery [WSB sponsor] in the greater Admiral District
Katydids @ Verity Credit Union in The Junction
Taryn Hadfield @ Darby Winery in The Junction
Bob Antolin/Chet Corpt Duo @ Alki Arts in Morgan Junction
Preview the performers and their music by going here.
*The West Seattle Art Tour preview, at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), 5-9 pm
*Alki is abuzz with art this month, with receptions at West Seattle Arcade, Gary’s Place, and the Log House Museum – details are all here (along with other venues around the peninsula hosting receptions Thursday night)!
(WSB is a community co-sponsor of the West Seattle Art Walk)
