PREVIEW: Three reasons to check out September’s West Seattle Art Walk tomorrow

September 10, 2025 1:57 pm
 West Seattle Art Walk | West Seattle news | WS culture/arts

Tomorrow brings September’s West Seattle Art Walk – last one of summer! – featuring these venues for art and/or food and drink specials:

Three highlights:

*The Art of Music brings four mini-concerts. 6-7:45 pm:

Trevor Ras @ Welcome Road Winery [WSB sponsor] in the greater Admiral District

Katydids @ Verity Credit Union in The Junction

Taryn Hadfield @ Darby Winery in The Junction

Bob Antolin/Chet Corpt Duo @ Alki Arts in Morgan Junction

Preview the performers and their music by going here.

*The West Seattle Art Tour preview, at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), 5-9 pm

*Alki is abuzz with art this month, with receptions at West Seattle Arcade, Gary’s Place, and the Log House Museumdetails are all here (along with other venues around the peninsula hosting receptions Thursday night)!

(WSB is a community co-sponsor of the West Seattle Art Walk)

