WEEK AHEAD: West Seattle Art Tour preview on Art Walk night – and beyond

Also coming up this week – Thursday is West Seattle Art Walk night, and this month’s special features include the first of three preview dates for the upcoming West Seattle Art Tour! Here’s what to know:

Get a Sneak Peek at the 2025 West Seattle Art Tour During Preview Night (and more) September 11-13!

The West Seattle Art Tour is pleased to announce that Viscon Cellars (5910 California Ave SW, Suite B) is hosting the West Seattle Art Tour’s Preview Night, September 11–13, 2025! The fun begins Thursday, September 11, from 5:00–9:00 pm. Stop by for a sneak peek at the colorful, dynamic work of this year’s tour artists. Many of the artists will be there in person to chat about their work and answer your questions. While you’re there, enjoy a glass of Viscon Cellars’ delicious wine, sample some snacks, and mingle with other art lovers.

If you can’t make it Thursday, the artwork will also be on display Friday, September 12, 5:00-9:00 pm and Saturday, September 13, from 1:00–6:00 pm. Plus, don’t miss the chance to see paintings by artist Eric Peterson, whose work will be featured at Viscon Cellars through the end of September.

About the West Seattle Art Tour: The West Seattle Art Tour (September 20-21) is a free, self-guided tour that showcases a unique array of art created by exceptional West Seattle artists in the spaces where artists create, live, teach and work. This year sites will be open for two days, allowing more time for visitors to see all of the locations. This year’s tour Information includes a printable map, an interactive online map and artist profiles to help guests plot their own adventure across the West Seattle Peninsula. Maps and more are available on the Tour’s website, wsartwalk.org/west-seattle-art-tour. Print copies of This year’s Tour Map will be available on site at Viscon Cellars all three days.

The West Seattle Art Tour is organized by local artists and art lovers with support from West Seattle Art Walk as well as in-kind sponsorship from West Seattle Blog, Viscon Cellars, and Alki Arts.