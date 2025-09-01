LABOR DAY 2025: West Seattle info

(Boats in the setting sun off Alki – photo by Erik Moris)

Good morning! Holiday notes:

TRANSIT/TRAFFIC

–Metro buses are running on a Sunday schedule

–West Seattle Water Taxi is on a regular schedule

-Fares change today for Metro bus and Water Taxi service too – here’s our original report with details

–Sound Transit buses and light rail are on Sunday schedules

-If you’re going to an area of the city with pay-station street parking, you don’t have to pay today

-Check local traffic cams here, citywide cams here

HAPPENING TODAY/TONIGHT

Last day of the season for most city outdoor aquatic facilities – After today, city-run wading pools and sprayparks are closed until next year – so it’s your last day for Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm, and Lincoln Park‘s wading pool (noon-7 pm). But Colman Pool not only will be open noon-7 pm today, it’ll have two postseason weekends this year, September 6-7 and 13-14.

Last day of the season for Alki summer hours and beach fires – as noted here.

Art on the Corner – artist’s home-studio sale benefiting food banks, 8 am-4 pm at 39th SW/SW Holden

Silent Disco and Plunge for the Orcas – 11 am-1 pm, dance and swim by the Alki Bathhouse.

Labor Day rally – West Seattle Indivisible plans to sign-wave in support of labor, 11 am-1 pm, at 16th SW/SW Henderson.

Flag ceremony, BBQ, SFD visit – Everyone is welcome at Alki Masonic Lodge‘s annual event, starting with the annual flag-dedication ceremony at noon at 40th/Edmunds, including free burgers/hot dogs, and then visiting firefighters/SFD apparatus at 1 pm.

(See our calendar for more!)

NOT HAPPENING TODAY

-Banking (holiday)

-U.S. Postal Service (holiday)

-Libraries (closed)

-Many Seattle Parks facilities (here’s the closed/open list)

-City Council briefing meeting (councilmembers are back from 2-week end-of-summer break tomorrow)

WEATHER AND SUNRISE/SUNSET

Cloudy, then clearing, high in the mid-70s. Sunrise will be at 6:28 am, sunset at 7:48 pm.