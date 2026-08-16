FREE! KindieWest family-music concert at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse next Sunday

As this weekend comes to a close, we’re looking ahead to a couple of big events next weekend. One is the return of KindieWest live family/kid-geared music at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, this time as one big free concert next Sunday (August 23) – here’s the poster with the lineup!

Three featured indie acts plus a singalong, 10 am to 1 pm Sunday, along with “an instrument petting zoo and local food-truck favorites.” Though it’s free and no ticket/RSVP is required, organizers with Fauntleroy Community Service Agency and Fauntleroy Children’s Center note, “we will be accepting donations to (the center) as part of our tuition scholarship fund for families in need.” The historic schoolhouse is at 9131 California SW.