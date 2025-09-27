FOOTBALL: Here’s how the away-game week went

As noted in our Friday event list, both high-school varsity football teams played games at Northwest Athletic Complex this week. Here’s what happened, according to the Metro League scoreboard: On Thursday night, Chief Sealth IHS was edged by Ingraham, 18-17; on Friday night, West Seattle HS beat Lincoln, 44-7. Next week, the Seahawks (2-2) have another Thursday night away game, 7 pm vs. Lakeside at Northeast Athletic Complex; the Wildcats (3-0) play at home, 7 pm Friday vs. Franklin at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).