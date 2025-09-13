FOOTBALL: Chief Sealth IHS wins again

For the second consecutive Friday night, Chief Sealth International High School won their football game tonight at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex. This time, though, the Seahawks weren’t the home team – that designation belonged to their opponents, Franklin High School. The Seahawks kept the Quakers from getting close to the end one the entire night, with a final score of 20-0. They didn’t get on the board until almost literally the last second of the first quarter, when #1, senior Ogi Petronijevic, kicked the first of his two field goals:

The first TD, though, came from one of the freshmen on the Sealth squad, #3, Marquis Tovia:

That was at 7:15 to go in the first half. The Seahawks’ other TD was by senior #21 Marshawn Tovia-Ford, and the halftime score was CSIHS 17, FHS 0. The second half saw only a Sealth field goal but plenty of penalty flags as well as injuries on both sides, and though the Quakers started to make a little progress late in the game, they ran out of time. As noted earlier, Sealth plays West Seattle High School at NCSWAC next Friday, 7 pm.