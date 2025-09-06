FOLLOWUP: West Seattle man released from ICE detention – for now – after judge’s ruling

One day after a federal-court hearing attended by an overflow crowd of supporters, Chittakone “Alan” Phetsadakone is out of ICE detention and home in West Seattle, a family friend reported in an update on this crowdfunding page. As we reported on Wednesday, he is a native of Laos who was detained by ICE at what was supposed to be a routine immigration hearing. He filed for a restraining order to stop their plans to deport him and to get him released from federal custody; his wife of more than 20 years works at Sanislo Elementary and that school’s community organized a show of “silent support” to fill (and, we’re told, overflow) the courtroom downtown on Friday. The online court docket shows that Phetsadakone’s motion was granted, so after weeks in detention in a federal facility in Tacoma, he is home this morning with his wife and their three children. This is not the final word on the case, though. Federal Judge Jamal Whitehead‘s order calls for a status report in the case by next Tuesday to determine what happens next. Phetsadakone is reported to have been in the U.S. since he was brought here as a two-year-old refugee, more than 40 years ago. The federal government is reported to be seeking deportation because of what the family friend describes as “a non-violent offense [when he was a teenager] for which he has taken full responsibility and long since served his time.” He had been in ICE detention since July.