Show of support planned at hearing for West Seattle resident in ICE detention

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

The Sanislo Elementary community is rallying support for a school employee’s husband who is in ICE detention.

Chittakone “Alan” Phetsadakone, originally from Laos, is at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, the online roster confirms. A flyer is circulating to request community presence at his hearing this Friday morning in Seattle:

The flyer was shared with us by a family friend, who also shared a social-media post made by the Sanislo PTA, reading in part:

This is not the post I imagined for our first day of school, but a Sanislo family member needs your help. One of our own has been caught in the deportations that are sweeping our community and you have a chance to help keep a faily together. Cheryl Eugenio is the backbone of Sanislo. She keeps our school running every day from the front office and knows each of your kids. Her husband was detained during his regularly scheduled check-in with ICE and has been held in Tacoma. He is at ris of deportation to a third country. Cheryl has asked that everyone share the information of his next hearing so we can fill the courtroom with quiet supporters. … If you have ever asked what you can do to protect our community, this is your chance to show up. The courtroom holds 70 and we want it packed with support.

Sanislo community members plan to carpool to the federal-court building.

According to an online docket, the hearing is related to Phetsadakone seeking a temporary restraining order against the Department of Homeland Security, which includes ICE, and seeking release. We haven’t been able to obtain the court docments yet but w will be asking seeking ICE comment tomorrow about the case.