UPDATE: Driver goes over embankment onto California Way

(Added: WSB photos by Christopher Boffoli)

10:48 PM: An initial “rescue extrication” response was quickly downsized this past half-hour when crews got to the scene where a driver was reported to have gone over the embankment from Hamilton Viewpoint onto California Way below. They reported that the driver, a man in his early 20s, was out of the car and conscious, so no extricating was necessary. They’re now evaluating the driver for impairment.

11:02 PM: California Way remains closed while officers await an SDOT crew to clean up the fluid spill from the crash.