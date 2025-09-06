CRIME WATCH: Man arrested for deadly hit-run on Highway 99 offramp

Police say a suspected hit-run driver is in custody after a deadly collision early today near the West Seattle Bridge. Here’s what SPD just published:

A 66-year-old man was killed early Saturday in a pedestrian hit-and-run on the SR-99 to Spokane Street off-ramp.

SDOT received reports of an object on the off-ramp. The Seattle Response Team was dispatched and confirmed the object was an unresponsive man. SDOT immediately called for police and Seattle Fire Department medics to respond.

Officers arrived shortly before 4 a.m. and found the man with a significant head injury. Seattle Fire Department pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

Police secured the area, and detectives with the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad responded to investigate. Detectives determined the man had been struck by a hit-and-run driver. During the investigation, officers located a vehicle in the area with front-end damage and arrested a 53-year-old man in connection with the fatal hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad at 206-684-8923. Incident Number: 2025-258906