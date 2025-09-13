COUNTDOWN: One week until next Fauntleroy Church Recycle Roundup. Here’s what you can drop off

(WSB photos)

One week from today – Saturday, September 20 – it’s the next Fauntleroy Church Recycle Roundup. We’re reminding you today in case you want to spend part of this weekend deciding what to recycle! The church partners with 1 Green Planet twice a year to accept a wide variety of dropped-off items – offering the service free of charge – and the time window is 9 am to 3 pm, so you don’t have to rush and get caught in a big backup. The church’s lot is at 9140 California SW; here’s the list of what will and won’t be accepted next Saturday:

Here’s the PDF version.