Celebration of Life planned Saturday for Marlene I. Mann, 1934-2025

Family and friends will gather Saturday to remember Marlene Mann, and are sharing this remembrance with her community now:

Marlene Iris Mann was born on March 15th, 1934, in West Seattle where she spent most of her li e. She was the daughter of Elmer Chase and Emma Hill and was lovingly raised by Howard and Charlotte Hill. On September 1st, 2025, at age 91, Marlene went to be with our Lord Jesus.

Marlene met Huntley Mann at West Seattle High School and married him in 1952. They were married for 71 years and had 7 wonderful daughters.

She worked at the Old Granada theater in West Seattle, was a receptionist for Consolidated Freight Ways and a banquet waitress at The Holiday Inn for 38 years. In later years, she helped create window displays for Husky Deli.

Marlene loved life! She was an avid outdoor enthusiast and spent years taking children and grandchildren camping, hiking, swimming at Colman pool, ski lessons at Snoqualmie Pass and many campouts throughout Washington State. It was adventure at its best!

Marlene was the heartbeat of her household that kept it alive and thriving! Her home was the hub to all who needed a listening ear, a home cooked meal and a hot cup of coffee. She gave hope when there was despair, encouragement where there was disappointment and always pointed people to the Cross of Jesus to find the answers that would lead them to victory in their life. One of her many talents was hospitality. For over 60 years, she hosted family and friends at her home for numerous holidays, celebrations, and fundraisers. Everyone always felt welcomed and was blessed by her endless giving.

Marlene was Jesus’ personal “Welcome” to all who entered through her door. No matter how you stepped in you always left filled to the brim with God’s goodness after being in her presence. On one occasion, Marlene was described as a “walking Bible with a red leather cover.” How true that was!

Marlene was a lover of Jesus, family, animals and everything in-between. She sacrificed and made the decision to send her daughters to Hope Lutheran School to learn about Jesus and his word. Many of her grandchildren also attended this school because of her support and encouragement to help them build a life around Christ.

She orchestrated, lead, and engaged in many activities throughout her life such as Bible Study Fellowship, Bill Gotherd Ministry, leading Girl Scout outings, along with preparing, decorating and serving at countless dinner/dance fundraisers for the school and her community.

Everyone could always count on Marlene to watch her grandchildren and dog sit any time of the day or night. She loved when her grandchildren and their furry companions came over to visit, and her door was always open!

Marlene was a bottle of wisdom, encouragement and hope poured out over all who had the privilege of meeting her. If you knew her, you were given a glimpse into the heart of our Savior! She always made it a priority to preach the gospel by being the hands and feet of Jesus, feeding the hungry, taking care of the fatherless, forgiving those who wronged her and loving her neighbors.

Marlene always said, “I’ll leave the light on in the window for you!” And she did! She was “Grandma Marlene” to more kids than you could count over the years. She was always there for us in the best times and in the hardest times. Her faith in the Lord and her unwavering courage to take care of, guide, and lead her family earned her the namesake of a Proverbs 31 woman. I know Mom was greeted by Jesus in a warm embrace with His loving words, “Well Done, My Good and Faithful Servant!”

May we all continue to carry her legacy to those who God places in our path… to love unconditionally, forgive often, serve daily, stay humble and kind and fan the flame of the gospel of Jesus Christ to all!

Marlene is preceded in death by her husband Huntley Mann and survived by her seven daughters: Rhonda (Shane) Stanley, Denise (Saeed) Mahboub, Desiree Kjorsvik, Roxanne (Jon) Tunison, Deanna (Steven) Smith, Rachel (Jon) Daniels and Marlo (Michael) Maddy; 23 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

A celebration of life for Marlene will be held on Saturday, September 27th, 2025 at 1:00 pm at Hope Lutheran Church. Reception to follow.

We will love you forever, Mom! As always, TO GOD BE THE GLORY!