BIZNOTE: In Pizza We Crust sets grand-opening date

We reported a week ago that In Pizza We Crust was awaiting its final inspection – and now it’s announced a grand-opening date. Proprietor Stephanie Tran tells WSB her wood-fired pizza restaurant will open Wednesday, September 24, at 11 am. We first told you a year and a half ago about the longtime food truck purveyor’s plan for the ex-Swinery space at 3207 California SW. Stephanie says the hours will be 11 am-10 pm daily except Sundays noon-8 pm, Mondays closed: “Once we’ve been open a bit we may adjust the hours based on the community.”