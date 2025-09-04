BIZNOTES: Another sauna on the shore; In Pizza We Crust update; Panda Express ceremony

Three biznotes today:

SAUNA ON THE SHORE: Alki already has one, and now another West Seattle beach park will be getting regular visits from a mobile sauna. Good Day Sauna is owned by Julia Winter and based in West Seattle. She explains: is a

Beginning September 20, 2025, our sauna will be stationed at Lincoln Park for scheduled events, located along the beach path to offer guests a seamless heat-up and cool-down experience with direct access to Puget Sound.

As demand grows, we plan to increase our presence and establish a regular schedule at the park. Good Day Sauna operates as a community sauna, with individual seats available for booking to encourage shared wellness and connection.

Julia has online booking for Good Day Sauna at gooddaysauna.com.

IN PIZZA WE CRUST UPDATE: This pizza joint long in the works for the former Swinery at 3207 California SW is getting closer to opening, proprietor Stephanie Tran told us when we inquired for the first time in four months: “We are finally making some headway. The city of Seattle finally approved our change of use permit last week and we are now pending our final inspection with the health department. I don’t have an official date yet as I’m waiting for the health department but we’ll likely open a couple weeks after the inspection.”

PANDA EXPRESS CEREMONY: One day after the Westwood Village Panda Express started serving customers with a “soft open,” they had a grand-opening ceremony this morning. We met manager Sophia – who has worked her way up through the ranks at other Puget Sound locations – and regional director Simon – they’re holding the commemorative T-shirt given to the first 88 guests:

Simon thanked the 20 or so people in line and introduced the Inochi Taiko duo:

West Seattle Chamber of Commerce executive director Rachel Porter coordinated the official ribboncutting:

Other businesses with future openings at WWV include J.Crew Factory, a UPS Store, an H&R Block branch, and F45 Training.