WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Ukrainian Independence Day rally at Alki

Last night we published an announcement of two events today on Alki commemorating Ukrainian Independence Day. The first was a 10:30 am rally at Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza; David Hutchinson sent the photos above and below:

Regarding the rally organizers’ choice of location, David included this observation and image:

A very appropriate location for this event. The original Alki Statue of Liberty was installed at this location by the Boy Scouts of America in 1952 during the Cold War with the Soviet Union. The theme of their campaign, started in 1949 to celebrate the Boy Scouts’ 40th anniversary, was “Strengthen the Arm of Liberty”:

Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza was dedicated in 2008 as a new home for the statue, which had been recast and reinstalled on its old pedestal a year earlier. Meantime, today’s Ukrainian Independence Day rally was to be followed by a picnic on the beach at Alki, running until sunset, all welcome.