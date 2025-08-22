WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Alert level rises to Extreme Heat Warning

(Clickable map is on National Weather Service site; basically, darker color = higher alert level)

A few hours into what was a Heat Advisory alert, the National Weather Service has raised it to an Extreme Heat Warning, in effect through early Tuesday morning. From the full alert:

* WHAT…Hot conditions with high temperatures ranging from the upper 80s to mid 90s and low temperatures in the mid 60s. This will pose a major risk of heat-related illness.

* WHERE…City of Seattle, Eastside, and Lowlands of Pierce and Southern King Counties.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.