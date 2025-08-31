WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 24 notes for the last day of August

(Photo by Stan Delles)

Good morning – here’s what’s up for the second day of Labor Day weekend, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

GARAGE/YARD SALES: See today’s listings in the WSB Community Forums. (If you have a sale to add, but don’t have a WSB Forums login, go to westseattleblog/log-in – thanks!)

ART ON THE CORNER: Local artist Bonnie is selling her work again all three days this weekend to raise money for the West Seattle Food Bank, 8 am-4 pm. (39th SW/SW Holden)

WESTIES RUN CLUB: This week’s 9 am Sunday Funday run leaves from Dough Joy Donuts (4310 SW Oregon).

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: Meet up with other players – all levels – 9:30-11:30 am at The Missing Piece. (35th/Roxbury)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Find the market on California between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, still the heart of summer produce season (stone fruit, berries, cherries, greens, roots), plus lots of baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, prepared foods, condiments, flowers, more.

… PLUS ZUCCHINI RACING! Also at the market today, 11 am-1 pm (at the south end), it’s the fun annual event to make and race “vegetable vehicles,” with support from the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle and West Seattle Nursery (WSB sponsor), as detailed in our preview.

MASTER GARDENERS: They’re at the market today, also 10 am-2 pm, if you have a garden question/challenge/etc. that would benefit from expert advice.

DOCKTON ART WALK: Neighbors on Vashon/Maury Islands invite you to ferry over to visit artists in historic Dockton, 10 am-5 pm.

MONTHLY GRIEF CIRCLE: Whatever you’re grieving, this event promises support, 10:30 am at Nurture Wellbeing (6307 California SW) – registration info’s in our calendar listing.

FREE NIA CLASS: 10:30 am, first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Sanctuary/Studio (3618 SW Alaska)

SPRAYPARK: Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open, 11 am-8 pm, second-to-last day of the season.

ART GARDEN OPEN HOUSE: 11 am-2 pm, you’re invited to drop in to this new creative space. (4316 SW Othello)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESISTS: Sunday signholding in The Junction (California/Alaska), 11:30 am-1:30 pm.

COLMAN POOL OPEN: The heated salt-water outdoor pool at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open today noon-7 pm, with four hour-and-a-half swim sessions, each half lap swimming and half open swim – see the schedule here.

WADING POOL OPEN: Also at Lincoln Park,the wading pool is open, second-to-last day of the season, noon-7 pm.

NO ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: One last reminder, tours ended early this year (as explained here).

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: Kick back and enjoy your Sunday afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

MUSIC BENEFIT AT TIM’S: 2-10 pm, Good Neighbours Festival with eight bands raising money for two nonprofits. (16th SW/SW 98th, White Center)

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Singer-songwriter Jim Page, 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

LISTENING PARTY AT EASY STREET: 3 pm, featuring music by Sabrina Carpenter. Free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

LOWMAN BEACH BENEFIT: 5-9 pm, live music and BBQ at Lowman Beach, to benefit Gaza relief. (7017 Beach Drive SW)

FREE COMMUNITY MEAL: 5:30-6:30 pm at Bethany West Seattle (8600 9th SW), all welcome.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm, Sunday night music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that we could feature on the WSB community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!