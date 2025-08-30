SUNDAY PREVIEW: West Seattle Farmers’ Market zucchini racing

One day every year, the West Seattle Farmers’ Market celebrates one of the season’s most bountiful harvests by offering zucchini racing – young marketgoers get free zucchini and components to turn them into “vegetable vehicles” which they can then send rolling down a short race course (our video above shows a round of last year’s racing). Tomorrow (Sunday, August 31) is the big day, 11 am-1 pm. Look for the booth at the south end of the market, with volunteers from the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle there to assist, as well as West Seattle Nursery (WSB sponsor). Marie from WSN tells us that their Growing Gardeners Club for kids gave members containers with soil and zucchini seeds back in March, in hopes some might grow their own to use in Sunday’s races. Then, earlier this month, members got “little race car kits with a set of wheels and stickers they can use to decorate their racers, and information about the Farmers Market races so they can participate.” A WSN rep will be there tomorrow to see if any members show up to race, and to provide club info to prospective new members. Again, this is 11 am-1 pm tomorrow, during the regular 10 am-2 pm market on California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska.