WEST SEATTLE SIGHTING: Randy ‘Big Unit’ Johnson @ Easy Street

The Mariners‘ celebration of Ichiro‘s induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame brought other M’s legends back to Seattle, including another Hall of Famer, Randy Johnson, whose visit included a trip to Easy Street Records, according to the photo and anecdote sent to us by ESR proprietor Matt Vaughan:

Randy “Big Unit” Johnson made a visit to his favorite record shop . He was in town to celebrate Ichiro. He went on to tell us, “Did you know that for every home game I was wearing a rock tee under my jersey, usually always Soundgarden.” We let him pick out the playlist for an hour…Pearl Jam, Alice In Chains, Soundgarden, Queensryche, Rush, Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath. Randy was the most dominant and intimidating baseball pitcher of his era. 2 No-Hitters, World Series MVP, Perfect Game at age 40, Baseball Hall of Fame, multiple All-Star appearances, 22 seasons ! Go Mariners!

The “Big Unit” also posted a photo from his Easy Street visit here. (Matt says the men with him in the photo above are “local boys Josh and Noah Lange.”