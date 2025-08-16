WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 37 things to know

(Photo by Tom Trulin)

From early morning until late night, here’s what’s on our list for you, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ENDURANCE RUN AT LINCOLN PARK: This is the first time Orca Running has presented One Step Closer, putting endurance runners on a 2-mile route through Lincoln Park, looping it for designated lengths from 3 hours to 18 hours. The runners doing the latter will start at 5 am; everyone is staggered so they’re finished in time for an 11 pm party. More info here.

WEST SEATTLE GLASS FLOAT HUNT: As of very early this morning, three floats remained unfound – clues are here.

GARAGE/YARD SALES: See the newest listings in the WSB Community Forums.

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) leads Saturday 8 am free group runs – go run with them today!

ALSO AT WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: First day for “GET Fit, a free group training program for the Seattle Marathon for getting people off the couch to do a half marathon.” Also 8 am start.

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free 9 am outdoor meditation at Schmitz Preserve Park (5551 SW Admiral Way) – register here.

WEST DUWAMISH GREENBELT HIKE: 9:30 am, meet at the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Arboretum (6000 16th SW, north lot), for this month’s free guided hike, followed by a celebration (see a few listings down).

INTRODUCTORY WALK: First of two sequential weekly walking events – meeting at the same spot, 47th/Fauntleroy, first at 9:30 am for a flat-terrain 1-mile walk.

ADMIRAL DISTRICT HISTORY TOUR: Sold out!

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: That’s followed immediately by this 10 am walk, which you can join even if you didn’t go on the introductory walk. Meet at 47th/Fauntleroy.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, Saturdays through October, in and around the courtyard at Hope Academy in South Delridge (9421 18th SW). Fresh produce, cooked-on-site food, body-care products, more!

MASTER GARDENERS: Have a garden-related question? They’re ready to answer! Saturdays this summer, they’re at The Home Depot (7345 Delridge Way SW), 10 am-2 pm.

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am – free weekly in-person group for writers of all levels. For location info, go here.

CELEBRATING FRED EPPS: Today is the Celebration of Life for Pegasus Book Exchange‘s Fred Epps, 11 am-3 pm at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). His family says, “All are welcome – please come and share your stories!”

WEST DUWAMISH GREENBELT TRAILS CELEBRATION: Following the aforementioned hike, this starts at 11 am at the SSC Arboretum – gather to celebrate 30 years of restoration work in Seattle’s largest contiguous forest – then take an 11:30 am hike to visit some of the important locations.

SOPASUPA – SOUTH PARK SUMMER PARTY: 11 am-9 pm at multiple South Park locations, free fun including a skate party, entertainment, Lucha Libre masked wrestling, more; our preview has the schedule and locations.

WESTWOOD VILLAGE END-OF-SUMMER FESTIVAL: Parking lot party 11 am-2 pm with “carnival-style activities” including games, prizes, treats, face painting, north side of the center. (2600 SW Barton)

WEST SEATTLE’S ONLY SPRAYPARK: Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) continues daily operations today, 11 am-8 pm.

FAMILY READING TIME: At Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW)

ALKI BEACH PRIDE: Noon-8 pm at the beach, the 11th annual celebration of love and community – with performers, vendors, DJs, health/wellness offerings, more, and a street party, with Alki Avenue closed to through traffic 57th to 61st. For the entertainment schedule, see our preview.

SUPER DELI MART CUSTOMER APPRECIATION PARTY: Free food and fun, including kids’ activities, noon-5 pm. (35th SW/SW Barton)

TOUR DE PINTS, WEST SEATTLE: Ride your bike to multiple West Seattle venues, starting in White Center at noon at Future Primitive Brewing (9832 14th SW). Free.

WADING POOLS: City-run wading pools scheduled to be open in West Seattle today IF afternoon weather permits – call 206-684-7796 after 9:30 am – are Lincoln Park (12 pm-7 pm) and Hiawatha (12 pm-5:30 pm, last day of its season).

COLMAN POOL: 12-7 pm swim sessions at Lincoln Park‘s heated saltwater pool (on the shore, 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: Explore the present and past at the home of West Seattle history, open for your visit, noon-4 pm – see the exhibit about Seattle Teriyaki, only two weeks left! (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

MAKE AN EGG CARTON WITH POTTERINGS: Get creative at the cozy pottery studio during this 1-4 pm workshop – our calendar listing has the registration link and details. (3400 Harbor SW)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: On the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus:

The Northwest Wine Academy Tasting Room, Wine Bar, and Retail Store are open Thursday-Saturday from 1-6 pm. Come taste and purchase our student-produced wine! The Northwest Wine Academy features a large tasting room and retail store. While tasting one of our current releases, you can request a tour of our barrel room and bottling area. Come support our student winemakers and join us for a student tasting.

FREE MASSAGE: Walk into Nepenthe (9447 35th SW) 3-5 pm for short, specific free massage.

ALSO AT NEPENTHE: Summer mini-market starting at 3 pm!

P-PATCH PIZZA: Fresh-baked pizza at Barton P-Patch as a fundraiser for its operation, by donation, 4-6 pm. Live music too. (34th SW/SW Barton)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm (doors at 7), The Local Music Scene Presents: Seattle Summer Showcase with Asterhouse, Batbox, and Camden West. $15. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: Saturday spinning starts at 9 pm – tonight it’s DJ John Simmons at Revelry Room. (4547 California SW).

SATURDAY NIGHT SK8 PARTY: 9 pm-midnight with rotating DJ Josh and DJ NightMere, 21+, at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW, White Center).

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Closing out our Saturday list, there’s 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

