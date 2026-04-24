FOLLOWUP: Co-op preschools fundraisers planned to fend off closure

By Anne Higuera

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

Fundraisers continue to be scheduled to keep co-op preschool programs at South Seattle and North Seattle Colleges from closing, even as a deadline looms to raise $2 million to sustain the parent education programs through the next school year. As we reported early this month, parent education programs at South and other community and technical statewide are no longer eligible for funding as they exist now under a new model that focuses on credentialed programs and workforce development. Those parent education programs include co-op preschools that have educated hundreds of thousands of students statewide since the 1940s. There are 5 cooperative preschool locations in West Seattle, through South Seattle College.

Co-op supporters gathered at South on April 9 to rally during a meeting on campus of the Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges (SBCTC), the group that oversaw development of the new funding model. Supporters have been asking for a 1-year deferral from the board to give them time to either make adjustments to the program that would qualify parent education under the new funding model, or find alternate funding. The implications of the funding model change to parent education were only made clear within the last few months.

We checked back with the state board’s communications director to see if the board is actively considering the deferral request. “We are discussing all options,” Rachelle Alongi said. “We continue to have conversations and work closely with community and technical colleges as they make local decisions about budget and funding. Our goal is to help them navigate workable solutions that best meet the needs of their communities, students, faculty, and staff.”

Even as parent-education organizers are asking for the deferral, supporters at North and South are banding together to raise $2 million for the 2,100 students they usually enroll. Organizers say that would be enough for the 2026-2027 school year, or if they raise less than the goal, to make payments on a loan to keep the program and its preschools going. So far, the online donation page shows they are 1/3 of the way toward their goal.

There are fundraisers scheduled for the next two Saturdays. Tomorrow’s includes a walk around Green Lake in support of the programs.

Let’s get out and Move for Parents and Children!

What: Move-a-Thon to raise money for Seattle Colleges Parent Education and Cooperative Preschool Programs

When: April 25th from 10:00 AM-1:00 PM

Where: Greenlake – start at the Green Lake Bath House

A second fundraiser is taking place May 3rd at the Future Primitive locations in West Seattle and White Center, with a portion of sales that day going toward the program. More info on that here.